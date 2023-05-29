Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Drops By 31.0%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 361,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 320,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 1,206,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,204. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.74%.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading

