Short Interest in Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Rises By 49.6%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Pexip Holding ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Pexip Holding ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

