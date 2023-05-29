Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Declines By 28.6%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rexel Price Performance

RXEEY stock remained flat at $20.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Rexel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.2646 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

