Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Decreases By 31.3%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ROHM Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ROHM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. ROHM has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $43.76.
About ROHM
