Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Declines By 16.7%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.