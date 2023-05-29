Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Drops By 16.0%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 28.25% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %
Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 16,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,608. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes SP-3164, a targeted protein degrader and seclidemstat (SP-2577), a targeted protein inhibitor. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.