Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Rises By 41.9%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Samsonite International Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.40. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,063. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.21.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

