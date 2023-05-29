Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Rises By 18.5%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Monday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

