Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Decreases By 28.6%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCIA remained flat at $3.85 during trading on Monday. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42.
SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.
