Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Increases By 49.0%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SGMA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

