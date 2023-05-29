Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Increases By 49.0%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ SGMA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
