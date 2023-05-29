Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Drops By 16.1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,346,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,482. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

