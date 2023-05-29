Short Interest in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rises By 17.1%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 11,440,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $28.42.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SunPower by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 17.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

