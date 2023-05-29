Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases By 65.0%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 860 ($10.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $820.60.

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

