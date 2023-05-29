Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Increases By 21.0%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. 189,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Trustmark by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 225,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.