SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,958.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,734 shares of company stock worth $7,452,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. 202,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.