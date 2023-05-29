Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-$10.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SIEGY stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.