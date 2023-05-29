SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,869. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

