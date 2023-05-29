Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.02%.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

