Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $188.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

