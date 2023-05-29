So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 286,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in So-Young International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in So-Young International by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of SY stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.21. 390,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,350. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

