Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Solid Power Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38. Solid Power has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.23.

Insider Activity

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

