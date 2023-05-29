SOMESING Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 0% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $45.98 million and $180,035.16 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,781,170,003 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.