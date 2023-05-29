Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 357.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,768 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for about 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Sonos worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sonos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

SONO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,662 shares of company stock worth $376,508 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

