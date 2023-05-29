Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHON opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $26.40.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.