Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.