South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 102,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in South Plains Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

