SPACE ID (ID) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $159.72 million and $118.88 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.50193372 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $111,662,662.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

