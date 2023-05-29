Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

