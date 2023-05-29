Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Sparton Resources Company Profile

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area.

