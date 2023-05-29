SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Holdings Lifted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 152,112 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLRN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 812,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,041. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

