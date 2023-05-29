SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 94.7% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TradeLink Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

XBI stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.31. 4,570,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,064. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

