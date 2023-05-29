Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPLK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.19.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

