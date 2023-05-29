SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 269,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

SpringBig Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBIG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.33. SpringBig has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringBig will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringBig

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on SpringBig in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in SpringBig by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

Featured Articles

