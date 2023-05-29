SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SSEZY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. SSE has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.75.
SSEZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,500 ($31.09) in a report on Friday, May 19th.
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
