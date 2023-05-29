Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,451,000 after buying an additional 2,982,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 678.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 537,213 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $8,740,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.1 %

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. 957,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,128. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

