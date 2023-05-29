Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 40,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,099.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $36,549.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,099.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 227,772 shares of company stock valued at $204,776. Insiders own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.06. 101,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Equity will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

