Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

