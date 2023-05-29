STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.95

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 42480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

