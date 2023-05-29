StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

StepStone Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of STEP opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -258.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in StepStone Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 696,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 215,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

