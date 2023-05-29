Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,011 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

