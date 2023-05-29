Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,752 shares during the period. First Bancshares comprises approximately 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 1.66% of First Bancshares worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 476.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 478.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

FBMS stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

