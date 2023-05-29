Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 185,358 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,358 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 4.32% of First Internet Bancorp worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,203,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,620 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of INBK stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

