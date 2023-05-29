Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,424 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for 2.9% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Synovus Financial worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,347,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 218,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,647,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNV opened at $27.98 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

