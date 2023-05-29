Stifel Nicolaus Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $205.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.44.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Workday by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

