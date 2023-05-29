StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in GEE Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 218,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 137,061 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

