StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

