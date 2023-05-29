StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.