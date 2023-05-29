StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

MNTX stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 435,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.