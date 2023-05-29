StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
MNTX stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.72.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
