StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

MNTX stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 435,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

