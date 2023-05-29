StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

