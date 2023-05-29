StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Stock Performance

Trevena stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

