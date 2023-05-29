StockNews.com Downgrades United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Hold

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

UBFO opened at $6.49 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 33.79%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,685 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

