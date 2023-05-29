StockNews.com Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Clearwater Paper Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $31.38 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $530.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
